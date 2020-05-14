FISHERS, Indiana, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable Projects Group Inc. (OTCMKTS: SPGX) (SPGX), will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. Eastern time to discuss recent business developments, including its acquisition of the marketing & production rights to Soy-Yer Dough, a sustainable, non-allergenic modeling dough. SPGX management will also provide an update on Cormo USA, its largest portfolio company, Cormo USA's new production facility, and plans for the upcoming corn harvest.
SPGX CEO Stefan Muehlbauer will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Time: 11 a.m. Eastern time (8 a.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in number: 844-407-9500
International number: 862-298-0850
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here.
A replay of the conference call will be available on the same day through June 27, 2020.
Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010
International replay number: 919-882-2331
Passcode: 34877
About Sustainable Projects Group Inc.
SPGX is positioned to become a world-leading project incubation and development company through value-based investments and collaborative partnerships with global leaders across the sustainable and social-responsibility sectors. Sustainable Projects Group has initiated its goals by pursuing investment and partnerships with some of the most diversified and integrated companies active in the market. Learn more at www.SPGroupe.com.
Investor Relations:
Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher
Phone: 949-574-3860
Email: ir@spgroupe.com