Summary of data for patients dosed at 2.9 mpk or higher in patients with heavily pre-treated ovarian cancer - 62% of patients saw a reduction in CA-125 levels of 50% or more or a normalization of CA-125 levels - 35% of patients who were evaluable for progression have stayed on study for longer than 24 weeks; 11 patients at 5.2 mpk or higher are continuing study and have not yet reached 24 weeks - 75% of patients have initial post-baseline scans showing stable disease or a partial response - 100% of evaluable patients who had a CA-125 reduction of 50% or more or normalization achieved stable disease (confirmed or unconfirmed) or a partial response and are still on study - Generally well-tolerated in this heavily pre-treated patient population - 89% of adverse events were grade 1 or 2 - Investor conference call and webcast will be held at 8 a.m. EDT summarizing data through April 20, 2020; AACR virtual poster presentation summarizing patient data through April 1, 2020, available at 9 a.m. EDT