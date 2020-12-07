Sutro Biopharma Presents Data from Ongoing Phase 1 Dose-Escalation Study for STRO-001 for the Treatment of B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

- STRO-001 was generally well-tolerated in patients with late-line NHL with no ocular or neuropathy toxicity signals; MTD has not been reached - - 1 CR & 2 PRs observed in heavily pretreated patients with DLBCL; 1 SD in marginal zone lymphoma; 2 SDs in follicular lymphoma - Fred Hutchinson preclinical models with STRO-001 identifies CD74 as a potential target for the treatment of AML