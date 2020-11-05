Sutro Biopharma Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Highlights and Developments

- KOL Discussion of STRO-002 Data Event scheduled for December 3rd - Interim Phase 1 data from STRO-001 for patients with NHL will be presented at ASH - Milestone payment received from EMD Serono collaboration on MUC1-EGFR bispecific ADC - Honored as Best New Drug Developer at the 7th Annual World ADC Awards