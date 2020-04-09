SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) announced today that its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders will be held in virtual format only due to health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting details are provided below:
Virtual meeting date:
Thursday, April 23, 2020
Virtual meeting time:
4:30 p.m. (Pacific Time)
Virtual meeting link:
As described in previously distributed proxy materials that were issued March 9, 2020, stockholders of record at the close of business on February 24, 2020, are invited to vote their shares and submit their proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the annual stockholder meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the annual stockholder meeting.
All stockholders will need their control number to participate, vote or ask questions at the virtual meeting held at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SIVB2020. The control number can be found on proxy cards, voting instruction forms or other notices stockholders previously received. Stockholders will have the opportunity to vote and submit questions during the virtual event using the directions on the meeting website that day. Those without a control number may attend as guests of the meeting, but they will not have the option to vote their shares or ask questions during the virtual event.
About SVB Financial Group
For more than 35 years, SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) and its subsidiaries have helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB Financial Group's businesses, including Silicon Valley Bank, offer commercial, investment and private banking, asset management, private wealth management, brokerage and investment services and funds management services to companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity and venture capital, and premium wine industries. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, SVB Financial Group operates in centers of innovation around the world. Learn more at www.svb.com. [SIVB-F]
