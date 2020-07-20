BOSTON, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Leerink, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare and life sciences, announced today the hire of Michael Cohen as Managing Director, Derivatives. Mr. Cohen expands SVB Leerink's derivatives trading capabilities into other aspects of the market complementing their core of healthcare and life science. Specifically, Mr. Cohen brings with him a specialization in risk arbitrage, special situations, and corporate events. He will report directly to Adam Futterman, Head of Equity Derivatives at SVB Leerink.
Mr. Cohen joins SVB Leerink from Jefferies where he spent over a decade in a variety of roles, most recently as Managing Director, Head of Equity Derivative Sales. With over 15 years of experience, Mr. Cohen is known for building a leading event-driven franchise to capitalize on dislocations in the market. Prior to Jefferies, he was at UBS Securities.
"We are thrilled to have Michael join our team as we expand our derivatives capabilities beyond healthcare," stated Robert Leerink, Senior Managing Director and Head of Institutional Equities at SVB Leerink. "The innovative strategies that we can build with derivatives are even more relevant in today's environment. It allows us to continue to deliver on our unyielding focus of helping our clients execute their strategies and achieve their goals."
Mr. Cohen said, "I am very excited to be joining the SVB Leerink team and am honored for the opportunity to build a new franchise at a firm that has established a leading reputation in healthcare and life sciences. I look forward to being a part of the effort to progress the firm into this new phase in its evolution."
About SVB Leerink
As the leading investment bank to the healthcare and life science industries, we help our clients move healthcare forward. With differentiated sector knowledge, unrivaled expertise, and a complete suite of capital market and advisory solutions, we are the industry's partner of choice. SVB Leerink is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SVB Financial Group and is a member of FINRA/SIPC. For more information, please visit: www.svbleerink.com.
