DUNNELLON, Fla., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swabbies Tech, Inc. of Dunnellon Florida, is pleased to announce it has acquired Better Family, Inc., a Florida-based company that holds the patents to The Beebo. The Beebo is a hands-free bottle holder designed to enhance feeding time for parents and their baby.
"We are pleased to welcome Mr. and Mrs. Hill to the Swabbies Tech., Inc. board. Martin and his wife Sarah are the founders and creators of The Beebo and bring a wealth of experience and valuable relationships to Swabbies Tech," says Swabbies Tech, Inc. President Carman Cook-Campbell. "The enhanced board will focus on building upon the growing list of retailers interested in purchasing The Beebo and Swabbies line of products. The cross-branding of our products to our combined existing network of nationally recognized chains will significantly enhance the company sales both in the U.S. and Canada," states Cook-Campbell.
Martin Hill, the creator and founder of The Beebo, stated, "We are very pleased and excited to be involved with such an amazing company. The combination of Better Family, Inc. and Swabbies Tech, Inc. could not be more perfect. Both Sarah and I are very much dedicated and focused on the success of the combined company and see nothing but amazing things in the near future."
The Beebo was invented by a devoted, hands-on dad and engineer, Martin Hill. His baby boy was fussy during evening feeding time and Martin found that his baby became calmer when he was read to. Martin created The Beebo to enhance feeding time so he could read to his boy with his free hand during feedings. Martin's wife (Sarah) loved that they could more easily have family meals together while their baby also enjoyed his meal. They quickly found that The Beebo offered much more than just a free hand. It provided them with the freedom to interact more with their baby during those precious moments.
Martin Hill Launched his company and the patented unique product The Beebo in January 2015. Shortly thereafter, he presented his new idea for a hands-free baby bottle holder to ABC's long-running reality series "Shark Tank." Hill successfully achieved celebrity funding and backing from the TV show.
Created by parents, for parents, The Beebo is a free-hand bottle holder designed to enhance feeding time for them, their baby, and their family. The Beebo can be placed over either shoulder, positioning the bottle holder just below the shoulder, high up on the chest. Then they insert the baby's bottle and rotate to find the perfect feeding angle. All materials are BPA-free, lead-free, PVC-free, and phthalates-free. The Beebo fits just about any baby bottle on the market due to its soft, flexible and durable design.
The Beebo rolls up to fit nicely in a diaper bag, stroller or purse for a trip to the park, to a playdate or out to a restaurant.
The Beebo is only $29.99 and is available at several boutique baby stores, big-box retailers such as Buy Buy Baby and Walmart, and these recognized online retailers; www.amazon.com, www.buybuybaby.com, www.thebeebo.com, www.swabbiescream.com, and www.walmart.com.
About Swabbies Tech., Inc.
Swabbies Tech., Inc. is the maker of the unique, patented diaper cream delivery system created by mom and entrepreneur Carman Cook-Campbell. Swabbies offers its organic Supreme Diaper Cream in traditional 6-oz. jars and its recyclable or disposable applicator makes applying diaper cream mess-free.
The Swabbies Supreme Diaper Cream is available in a pre-filled applicator featuring a squeeze tube connected to a breakable neck with a sponge applicator at the end. Once the neck is broken, users can squeeze the cream out and use the sponge applicator to spread it with one hand.
Contact Information
Dolly Hiller
kulaBrands
dolly@kulabrands.com
941-400-9183
Related Images
Related Video