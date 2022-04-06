Allapur to lead human resources strategy and operations for the global research firm.
DALLAS, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Swapna Allapur has joined Everest Group—a global research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, engineering services and sourcing—as chief people officer. Allapur, based in Bengaluru, India, is responsible for the human resources strategy and operations for the firm, which employs nearly 400 people across the U.S., Canada, Europe, India and Latin America.
A global HR professional with more than 25 years of multinational experience, Allapur will direct all aspects of the Everest Group people strategy and function, including acquiring, nurturing and retaining talent. She will also oversee the firm's application of technology to transform its HR operations in a distributed environment.
"We are tremendously excited to have Swapna join us and contribute her deep acumen in human resources to our growing firm," said Peter Bendor-Samuel, founder and CEO of Everest Group. "Her multinational experience and her expertise in leadership development will be particularly valuable to Everest Group as our workforce continues to expand across the globe."
Founded in 1991, Everest Group has experienced rapid growth in recent years, including a 27% leap in research bookings in 2020 and an additional 50% growth in 2021. The firm's global headcount has seen year-over-year increases of more than 25% for several years running.
"Everest Group is well respected by its Global 1000 client list for its depth of expertise," said Allapur. "The firm already has a strong foundation in hiring great people from a wide variety of backgrounds, which has no doubt contributed to its rapid growth in recent years, even as talent shortages have adversely impacted enterprises across the globe. It's an exciting and challenging time to join this organization as chief people officer, and I look forward to applying the best people strategies and technology to help Everest Group succeed in building an unparalleled workforce."
Prior to joining Everest Group, Allapur was with Deloitte Consulting for a decade in multiple senior roles. She was instrumental in driving large-scale HR transformation in talent management, global mobility and talent acquisition. Her previous international stints have included roles with Sun Life Financial and Hexaware Technologies in the U.S., as well as Satyam Computers, Mascon, Parke-Davis and HMT. She also has extensive experience enabling organizational capabilities through leadership development, succession planning and brand-building initiatives.
Allapur is a certified Global Professional in Human Resources (GPHR) and holds a master's degree from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, and an HR certification from Carnegie Mellon University.
About Everest Group
Everest Group is a research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, engineering services, and sourcing. Our research also covers the technologies that power those processes and functions and the related talent trends and strategies. Our clients include leading global companies, service and technology providers, and investors. Clients use our services to guide their journeys to maximize operational and financial performance, transform experiences, and realize high-impact business outcomes. Details and in-depth content are available at http://www.everestgrp.com.
