STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Match AB announced today that Rich Flaherty has decided to retire from his position as President, US Division, effective October 2, 2020. Rich joined Swedish Match in 2000 as the CFO for the US Division and has led the business since 2008. The US business has been a key growth contributor for Swedish Match during Rich's tenure to the point where the majority of the Group's sales and profits are now derived from the US.
Tom Hayes will transition from his current position as Group CFO, effective August 1, 2020, to take on the role of President, US Division. Tom has served in his current role since 2018. He joined Swedish Match in 2006 and was previously the CFO for the US Division.
Effective August 1, 2020, Anders Larsson will be appointed CFO of the Swedish Match Group. Anders joined Swedish Match in 2008 and his current position is Vice President, Group Finance.
"Rich has been a driving force behind the phenomenal success of our US business and his leadership will be missed. On behalf of all the employees of Swedish Match, I wish Rich and his family the very best for the future. We have a comprehensive succession planning process in place at Swedish Match and have been well prepared for this transition. Tom spent most of his time at the company with the US Division and has been a great contributor these past few years in his current role. Anders has been working closely with Tom since 2018 and is well prepared for his move to the CFO role." said President and CEO Lars Dahlgren.
CONTACT:
Contacts:
Lars Dahlgren, President and Chief Executive Officer
Office +46-8-658-0441
Emmett Harrison, Senior Vice President Investor Relations
Office +46-70-938-0173
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/swedish-match/r/swedish-match-announces-organizational-changes,c3103620
The following files are available for download: