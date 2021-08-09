FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sweet Tea Shakespeare, a theatre and music company in Fayetteville, North Carolina, brings their raucous LIT series to a variety of local venues beginning this August. HamLIT and McLIT are stripped down versions of Shakespeare's classic tragedies Hamlet and Macbeth combined with improv, games, and a pub-like atmosphere.
This season's performances visit a variety of venues including Hugger Mugger Brewing in Sanford, The Church at Paddy's Irish Pub in Fayetteville, and the Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County. This August The Prince of Denmark goes off his rocker on the rocks in this "bLITzed" take on Shakespeare's most famous tragedy. Beginning in October, McLIT imagines the writer, director, and actors of Macbeth know the story they want to tell, but get lost at a frat party on their way to the show. All events feature live music, drink and light meal options.
LIT performances are recommended for adults 18+ only. HamLIT performs August 13 and 27 at Hugger Mugger Brewing, August 14 and 28 at Paddy's Irish Pub, and August 20 and 21 at The Arts Council. McLIT will be at Paddy's Irish Pub Oct 16 & 23. All events start at 7:15pm. Additional dates and venues will be announced later in the season.
Sweet Tea Shakespeare's 2021-2022 season would not be possible without the support via a generous grant from the Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County. Additional season partners include The Capitol Encore Academy, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Museum of the Cape Fear Historical Complex, Paris & Potter Management, and Napkins.
