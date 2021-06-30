WINTER SPRINGS, Fla., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swim 'N Fun, a family owned and operated pool company located in Winter Springs, Florida announces their expansion of residential pool services to include pool and spa repairs and weekly pool maintenance.
Owner Bob Wright states, "Since the COVID19 pandemic and people staying home there has been a significant increase in residential pool ownership and pool use. Now that businesses are opening back up and people are starting to leave their home office environment, the day-to-day pool maintenance is lacking. We have had an increase in call volume for weekly pool maintenance and pool and spa repair work. To better serve our customers we are now hiring pool & spa repair technicians and weekly pool maintenance workers. With the Florida summer in full swing Mother Nature is active in dropping afternoon rain-storms coupled with the high heat and humidity which can all wreak havoc on a pool. Rain-water can have a significant impact on a pool's PH and result in algae growth. This is something pool owners have a difficult time in managing. Our technicians are highly trained in keeping the PH level balanced. On the repair side of our business we are getting calls and e-mails daily from customers needing a pump repair, spa jet repair, pool light repair, filter replacement and several other repair issues. We need more 'hands on deck' to keep up with the uptick in repair work. Our website has full job descriptions for both positions. If a candidate has pool service or repair experience, we encourage them to apply."
Swim 'N Fun not only offers weekly pool maintenance and repair services, they also have a retail store located at 1315 Tuskawilla Road in Winter Springs, Florida 32708. In addition to offering a variety of pool and spa supplies including shock, chlorine, pool brushes and pool toys, Swim 'N Fun offers free water testing. Their state-of-the art water test kit provides a diagnostic report on a pool owners water quality. Many pool owners struggling to keep their pool water clear have turned to Swim 'N Fun's free water testing program to better self-treat their water.
As an approved retailer of BioGuard pool products, pool and spa owners will find a variety of BioGuard treatment products available in Swim 'N Fun's retail store. Some of the more popular items they carry include shock, liquid chlorine, chlorine tabs and balancers. For pool owners struggling to keep their pool water from turning green, Swim 'N Fun offers free water testing in their store. Their state-of-the-art test system provides customers a complete analysis of their pool water. With this diagnostic report the staff at Swim 'N Fun can make recommendations on what products are needed to keep pool water clear.
Wright added, "It can be a challenge to manage pool water during the Florida summer. Our customers tell us they appreciate our water test system as it saves them money from buying product after product with no success of keeping the pool water clean. We have several products in store that can quickly turn around most pools, we encourage pool owners to bring us a sample of their water and we will test it for free."
Swim 'N Fun is open Monday through Sunday, for a complete listing of their hours visit online at: https://swimnfun.com/contact-us. They are closed July 4th and open normal hours on July 5th. For more information, pool owners are encouraged to visit online or call 407-699-1952.
Media Contact
Swim 'N Fun, Swim 'N Fun, 407-699-1952, swimtime3@aol.com
SOURCE Swim 'N Fun