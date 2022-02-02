SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Furthering Swinerton's Corporate Social Responsibility initiative and long history of giving back to the local communities where its employees work and live, Project Manager Patrick Otellini joins the board of Rebuilding Together San Francisco (RTSF).
"Patrick has been a partner and volunteer with Rebuilding Together SF for more than seven years, and we are thrilled to bring his expertise to our Board and to continue our strong relationship with Swinerton," says Mahogany Roland, RTSF Executive Director.
Over the years, Patrick led crews of volunteers for RTSF projects, including a schoolyard improvement project at E.R. Taylor Elementary School in the Portola District and a children's play area renovation project at FACES SF, a non-profit in the Bayview District.
"Swinerton has a culture of being invested in the communities that we serve. As a San Franciscan, I am proud to be able to help further Rebuilding Together's mission in my community," adds Patrick Otellini.
RTSF's mission is to repair homes for low-income homeowners and renters, rebuild lives, and revitalize communities in San Francisco. This is achieved through a network of partners that support comprehensive programming designed to strengthen communities by restoring healthy and safe homes and developing a skilled, stable construction workforce. Since 1989, following the Loma Prieta earthquake, RTSF has provided critical home repairs for low-income San Franciscans and worked to revitalize communities in which they can thrive.
In addition to San Francisco, Swinerton is actively engaged with Rebuilding Together across the country in Austin, Charlotte, Long Beach, Denver, New York, Portland, Sacramento, San Diego, Seattle, and Silicon Valley.
About Swinerton
Swinerton provides commercial construction and construction management services throughout the United States. Founded in 1888, Swinerton is 100% employee-owned and is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves—proudly leading with integrity, passion, and excellence. Swinerton is headquartered in Concord, CA with regional offices in Spokane and Seattle, WA; Portland, OR; Sacramento, San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, and San Diego, CA; Honolulu, HI; Denver, CO; Dallas and Austin, TX; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte and Raleigh, NC; and New York City, NY. For more information please visit: https://swinerton.com/
Media Contact
Cheyenne Tahbaz W., Swinerton, 213.896.3450, ctahbaz@swinerton.com
SOURCE Swinerton