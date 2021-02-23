SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swinerton is excited to announce that Paul Hinz has been promoted to Division Manager of Northern California's Special Projects group, which focuses on small to midsize projects, building renovations, tenant improvements, and a multitude of other unique and specialized project types in Northern California. Paul is taking over leadership from Andrew Pearl as he transitions to New York City to open Swinerton's first Northeast office location.
Paul joined Swinerton in 2000 as a Project Manager and progressed into Sr. Estimator and Chief Estimator roles, most recently as Director of Preconstruction before becoming Division Manager. Paul has more than 25 years of diverse construction experience and has engaged in project development, preconstruction, estimating, and project management on numerous projects in San Francisco and the Greater Bay Area.
Continuing to work with some of the most progressive tech clients in Silicon Valley, Fortune 500 insurance and financial institutions, corporate retail, and higher education institutions throughout the region, Paul will be responsible for providing operational leadership to maintain the growth, innovation, and consistent delivery of efficient and excellent service offerings for Special Projects.
"At Swinerton, we operate with the belief that to be successful, Special Projects must encompass the most advanced and sophisticated building expertise with technical innovation, high-quality workmanship, and enlightened resource management. Our teams are committed to creating success stories for our clients, supporting each other professionally and personally, making safety our priority, giving back to our communities, and having some fun along the way," said Paul Hinz, Division Manager.
About Swinerton
Swinerton provides commercial construction and construction management services throughout the United States and is a 100% employee-owned company. Recognized nationally since 1888, Swinerton is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves—proudly leading with integrity, passion, and excellence. For more information please visit: https://swinerton.com/
Media Contact
Amber Jarvis, Swinerton, 415.726.4009, amber.jarvis@swinerton.com
Cheyenne Tahbaz W., Swinerton, 213.896.3450, ctahbaz@swinerton.com
SOURCE Swinerton