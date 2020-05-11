OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This program offers a comprehensive Professional Liability product for lawyers through Swiss Re with best-in-class program administration from Lockton Affinity.
By combining Lockton Affinity's knowledge in creating tailored insurance programs and Swiss Re's experience in the LPL sector, attorneys in Tennessee have access to a leading Professional Liability Insurance program.
Key benefits of the Swiss Re and Lockton Affinity Lawyer Insurance Program include:
- Experienced in-house claims team staffed with licensed attorneys
- Free CLE credits available for policyholders
- Automatic renewals available for firms that qualify
- Free, unlimited extended reporting periods available for retiring attorneys within a covered firm
Tennessee attorneys will also have access to CyberLock Lawyer, a cyber risk insurance policy designed specifically to protect lawyers and firms from the growing threat of cyber risks, such as confidentiality and privacy breaches, computer system disruptions, hackers, fraudulent funds transfers, malware, extortion and ransomware.
The CyberLock Lawyer policy has no sublimits of coverage, making it the most complete coverage available to lawyers. It also works in tandem with Lockton Affinity Lawyer's Professional Liability Insurance, matching the prior acts date to bridge any gaps in coverage.
Interested Tennessee attorneys can request a price indication or contact Lockton Affinity Lawyer Program Manager, Nathan Borghardt, nborghardt@locktonaffinity.com for more information.
About Lockton Affinity: Lockton Affinity, an affiliate of Lockton Companies, was formed in 1987 to meet the dynamic, specialized insurance needs of affinity groups, non-profits, associations and franchises. Today, Lockton Affinity is one of the nation's leading program administrators, serving a wide array of industries ranging from small business, financial institutions and franchise businesses to fraternal organizations and common-cause groups.
About Swiss Re: Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, formerly Westport Insurance Corporation, underwrites Lockton Affinity Lawyer's Professional Liability products for California, Kansas, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas. Swiss Re is the world's second-largest reinsurer, with offices in more than 25 countries.