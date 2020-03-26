SWK Holdings Expects to Report Adjusted Earnings for Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 of $4.3 to $4.7 million and $21.0 to $21.4 million, respectively SWK Holdings to Issue Full Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Financial Results on March 30, 2020 with Conference Call and Live Audio Webcast Scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 10:00 a.m. ET