DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH), a life science focused specialty finance company, announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET, to discuss its corporate and financial results for the second quarter 2020.
Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing either:
- (844) 378-6488 (U.S.)
- (412) 317-1079 (international)
An audio webcast will be accessible via the Investors Events & Presentations section of the SWK Holdings' website: https://swkhold.investorroom.com/events. An archive of the webcast will remain available for 90 days beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET, on August 17, 2020.
About SWK Holdings:
SWK Holdings Corporation is a specialized finance company with a focus on the global healthcare sector. SWK partners with ethical product marketers and royalty holders to provide flexible financing solutions at an attractive cost of capital to create long-term value for both SWK's business partners and its investors. SWK believes its financing structures achieve an optimal partnership for companies, institutions and inventors seeking capital for expansion or capital and estate planning by allowing its partners to monetize future cash flow with minimal dilution to their equity stakes. SWK also owns Enteris Biopharma, whose core Peptelligence® drug delivery technology creates oral formulations of peptide-based and BCS class II, III, and IV small molecules. With Enteris, SWK has the opportunity to grow its specialty finance business by actively building a wholly-owned portfolio of milestones and royalties through licensing activities. Additional information on the life science finance market is available on the Company's website at www.swkhold.com.