NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SWORD Health, a digital musculoskeletal and pulmonary therapy provider, today announced the appointment of seven accomplished leaders to their executive team:
- Erica Pham is named General Counsel. Erica is the former VP of Legal and Government Affairs at Clover Health.
- Thach "Tak" Nguyen is named Chief Talent Officer. Tak formerly held leadership positions at Airbnb and Google.
- Ana Mackay-Sim is named Chief Marketing Officer. Ana previously held leadership positions at WeWork and Nielsen.
- Kyle Spackman is named VP, Sales. Kyle most recently led the Enterprise Sales organization at Artemis Health.
- Ashley Ortega is named VP, Partnerships and Alliances. She has held leadership roles at Virta Health and Castlight Health and is a veteran of the US Navy.
- Kris Davis is named VP, Customer Success. Kris has held leadership positions at Virta Health, Intent Media and Google.
- Steve Collins is named VP, Enrollment Marketing. Steve comes to us from Rally Health where he was Senior Director of Marketing.
"We are proud that we're building one of the best teams in digital health to steward us into our next phase of growth and make freedom from pain a reality for millions of Americans." said Virgílio Bento, Founder and CEO of SWORD Health.
About SWORD Health
SWORD Health is a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) and pulmonary therapy provider on a mission to free two billion people from chronic and post-surgical pain. The company's digital therapy platform pairs expert physical therapists with medical-grade wearable technology to deliver a personalized treatment plan that is more effective, easier and less expensive than traditional physical therapy. SWORD believes in the power of people to recover at home, without resorting to imaging, surgeries or opioids.
Since launching in 2015, SWORD Health has worked with insurers, health systems and employers in the U.S, Europe and Australia to make quality physical therapy more accessible to everyone.
SWORD Health has offices in New York City, Salt Lake City and Porto. To learn more, visit swordhealth.com.