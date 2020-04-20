BRAINTREE, Mass., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmons Industries, Inc. is pleased to announce the expansion of its long-standing Manufacturer's Representative Agency relationship with Elmco Stewart.
Elmco Stewart who has represented Symmons in the Arizona and Hawaii markets since 2008 will now represent Symmons in the Greater Las Vegas market.
"Elmco Stewart has been a great partner of Symmons for over 10 years. Their entire team possesses a passion for customer service and product knowledge that adds incredible value to Symmons' customers," said Sean Roberts, Vice President of Sales for Symmons Industries. "We have enjoyed great success with them over the years and are excited about developing a much larger and even more successful relationship."
About Symmons Industries
Since 1939, Symmons Industries has been a premier manufacturer of commercial and residential plumbing products. Backed by a customer-first culture, Symmons offers a variety of durable, reliable and beautifully designed plumbing fittings for residential and commercial applications. Symmons' pressure-balancing, anti-scald shower valve, in combination with its expansive premium products for kitchen and bath makes Symmons truly the smart choice in plumbing. Symmons continues to innovate within the custom fittings category, creating distinctive design solutions for premium hospitality and condominium projects.
Headquartered in Braintree, MA, Symmons is a privately-held company with regional sales offices and local representatives located throughout the United States, Canada and Asia. For more information, please visit www.symmons.com or call 1-800-SYMMONS.