BRAINTREE, Mass., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmons Industries, Inc. is pleased to announce the expansion of its long-standing Manufacturer's Representative Agency relationship with Virginia Maryland Associates.
Virginia Maryland Associates has represented Symmons in much of the West Virginia and Virginia markets since 1999, and will now be expanding into Northern Virginia, Metro Washington, DC and Maryland, excluding Garrett and Allegany counties.
"Virginia Maryland Associates has an unwavering commitment for customer service and superior technical knowledge," said Sean Roberts, Vice President of Sales for Symmons Industries. "We believe they bring value to Symmons' customers with every interaction, and are excited to expand our partnership."
