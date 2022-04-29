Seasoned Leader Hainer Will Guide Channel Development
MIAMI, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sympathy Brands Company, dedicated to providing support to those navigating end-of-life matters, names Brad Hainer Vice President of Sales. Hainer joins Sympathy Brands as the company rapidly expands its digital care ecosystem and marketplace. Focused on new growth strategies, Brad will lead channel development, to accelerate the growth of new customers and exceed expectations of the current client base.
Brad brings over 15 years of software sales and revenue leadership across multiple industries through his strong focus on team building, strategic planning, and consultative selling. Through data-backed decision-making and innovative sales execution strategies, Brad has demonstrated success in helping businesses accelerate growth. He has led revenue teams for both publicly traded and privately held companies of all sizes and stages of maturity. Brad is well regarded for building strong relationships with all stakeholders, including customers and partners, as well as ensuring alignment across all revenue-impacting roles.
"Brad is a proven leader with a deep understanding of customer needs, relationship management, and technology sales, continuing to strengthen our team and drive growth, says Michael Schimmel, CEO of Sympathy Brands. "Brad's values and philosophical approach expand upon our commitment to providing unparalleled service, together with a best-in-class digital ecosystem."
"The opportunity to join Sympathy Brands during this strategic growth phase excites me," said Hainer. "It brings together two of my passions; building sustainable growth-focused organizations and fundamentally improving access to digital solutions to provide benefits including enriched family care and reduced workload.
Through Sympathy Brands' family of brands, including eCondolence.com, Cemetery.com, shiva.com, and others, the deathcare industry can reach a family's community, providing support and services at relevant times. Sympathy Brands helps navigate end-of-life solutions by enabling technology to deliver meaningful connections with ease. Its proprietary platform, SBConnect™ serves to unite funeral homes and cemeteries with families and their expanded network of supporters, providing information at increased touchpoints throughout the journey, from pre-planning to at-need to aftercare including memorialization and commemoration. Focused on enriching family care and reducing workload, Sympathy Brands offers solutions to improve care such as automated, personalized messaging to families and the ability to virtually eulogize and memorialize the deceased with Viewneral®, a virtual suite of interactive services. Sympathy Brands integrates with funeral homes and cemeteries existing technologies, including CRM, record management and websites, to continuously provide a leading, streamlined experience.
Visit SympathyBrands.com to learn more.
About Sympathy Brands Company
The Sympathy Brands' Company family of brands, including eCondolence.com, http://www.cemetery.com, shiva.com, and others, supports families and industry experts through all stages of end-of-life matters™ with its trusted marketplace, leading technology and highly curated network of strategic partners. To learn more, please visit SympathyBrands.com.
Media Contact
Jennifer Mehlman, Sympathy Brands Company, 1 312-841-1171, jennifer@s2brands.com
SOURCE Sympathy Brands Company