HOUSTON, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- symplr®, a global leader in enterprise healthcare operations and governance, risk management, and compliance ("GRC") SaaS solutions, today announced that Jason Rupert joins the company as its Chief Sales Officer. Rupert will lead the symplr sales team after spending 15 years developing customer relationships with some of the largest enterprise-level companies and brands in the world.
"We are excited to welcome Jason to the symplr team, where his combination of experience delivering outcomes at scale and building great cultures will be an outstanding enabler of our salesforce," said BJ Schaknowski, CEO at symplr. "Jason embodies 'the what and the how' we were looking for in a sales leader. His strategic sales philosophy, software background, and customer-first focus align perfectly to our symplr business priorities."
Previously Rupert led the Worldpay / FIS Global B2B Payments & SaaS Software Group as senior vice president and general manager. During his tenure, Rupert drove global corporate strategy, which included overseeing high-performing teams in sales, operations, marketing, professional services, and go-to-market, among other functions.
"I'm excited to join this world-class organization that has led the healthcare industry in providing high-value software solutions for years," said Rupert. "The symplr team consists of experienced healthcare professionals who truly care about our customers and strive daily to provide better software, tools, and support. My passion is building strong customer relationships at the enterprise level where we can truly work as partners to drive innovation and outcomes in healthcare."
