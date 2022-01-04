BALTIMORE, Md., Jan. 04, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Synagro Technologies, Inc., the preeminent provider of biosolids and residuals solutions services in North America, today announced that it has acquired LimeCorp, LTD, an Ohio-based a premier provider of lime-residual management and land-application services for more than 15 industrial and municipal customers.
"This acquisition expands our lime-residual management and land-application services, and also broadens our client base in the region." said Dan Goldstein, vice President, Mergers & Acquisitions, Synagro. "We welcome the LimeCorp employees to our Synagro family."
About Synagro
Founded in 1986, Synagro Technologies, Inc. works to turn waste into worth by helping more than 600 municipal and industrial water and wastewater facilities in North America move toward safer, cleaner and more environmentally beneficial practices. For some, it's simply cleaning the water supply. For others, it's much more – we partner with them to process their waste for compost or energy pellets, creating healthy soil and sequestering carbon in the process. As the largest recycler of organic by-products in North America, we're trusted because we remove risks while keeping the logistics clean. Because we have the most experienced team in the industry, we can offer tailored solutions that ensure no waste goes to waste. Much of our work isn't pretty. But a greener world emerging from a cleaner one – worth coming from waste – and we think that's pretty beautiful. Visit synagro.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Dan Goldstein, Synagro Technologies, Inc., 1- 847-721-7440, dgoldstein@synagro.com
Richard Ruberti, Synagro Technologies, Inc., 1-610-952-2390, rruberti@synagro.com
