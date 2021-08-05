BALTIMORE, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Synagro Technologies, Inc., the preeminent provider of biosolids and residuals solutions services in North America, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2020 South Carolina Environmental Conference (SCEC) in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 15 to 18, 2020, at the Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Join us inside the Convention Center at Booth 432 to learn about the many ways Synagro can assist you with biosolids, residuals and organic feedstocks management. From thermal drying and composting to digester cleaning, when it comes to biosolids and residuals, our mission is to be the most trusted provider of resource recovery solutions. We help our customers identify their needs and the solutions that are best tailored to most economically address those needs.
"We are pleased to be exhibiting at SCEC in Myrtle Beach this year, and to be showcasing our full circle of capabilities," announced Pam Racey, vice president, Business Development, Synagro. "Be sure to stop by our booth to meet the Synagro Solutions team and learn more about us."
About Synagro
Founded in 1986, Synagro Technologies, Inc. works to turn waste into worth by helping more than 600 municipal and industrial water and wastewater facilities in North America move toward safer, cleaner and more environmentally beneficial practices. For some, it's simply cleaning the water supply. For others, it's much more – we partner with them to process their waste for compost or energy pellets, creating healthy soil and sequestering carbon in the process. As the largest recycler of organic by-products in North America, we're trusted because we remove risks while keeping the logistics clean. Because we have the most experienced team in the industry, we can offer tailored solutions that ensure no waste goes to waste. Much of our work isn't pretty. But a greener world emerging from a cleaner one – worth coming from waste – and we think that's pretty beautiful. Visit synagro.com to learn more.
