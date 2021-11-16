MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syncfusion, Inc., the developer solutions company of choice, is excited to announce its sponsorship of UnoConf 2021. This is the premier event for developers working with the groundbreaking Uno Platform to learn in depth about features and plans for the Platform in the near and far future. Uno Platform is an open-source platform for building native Windows, WebAssembly, iOS, macOS, Android, and Linux apps with C# and WinUI from a single code base.
"We are honored to sponsor UnoConf once again," said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. "We were grateful for the opportunity to be part of the first UnoConf in 2019, and the chance to launch our first Uno Platform-compatible control at UnoConf 2020. We can't wait to see what new features will be revealed at this year's event and what exciting cross-platform capabilities are planned for the Uno Platform in 2022."
UnoConf 2021 takes place November 30 on the UnoConf website and on YouTube. Registration is free on the event's website. Speakers include Uno Platform CTO Jerôme Laban, Uno Platform CEO Francois Tanguay, Built to Roam Tech Lead Nick Randolph, and Senior Software Engineer Andres Pineda. The talks cover a diverse selection of topics, such as application styling, Azure deployment, WPF-to-web app migration, and WinUI feature porting.
Syncfusion has long been dedicated to cross-platform development solutions, most notably its contribution of over 155 components for cross-platform Xamarin development over the past seven years, and now its preview collection of controls for .NET MAUI, the next chapter of Xamarin. At UnoConf 2020, Syncfusion debuted its first control for the Uno Platform, an impressive charting control that supported more than 10 chart types and numerous customizations out of the box. This past August, Syncfusion and Uno Platform worked together to publish Uno Platform Succinctly by Ed Freitas, a free ebook that serves as an essential guide to get developers started with their first Uno Platform project.
About Syncfusion, Inc.
Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development, delivering a broad range of web, mobile, and desktop controls coupled with a service-oriented approach throughout the entire application lifecycle. Syncfusion has established itself as the trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications. Syncfusion recently launched Bold BI and Bold Reports, both part of its enterprise embedded business intelligence and analytics suite. Now added to the suite is BoldSign, a comprehensive e-signature platform and development kit. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has more than 27,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies.
About Uno Platform
Uno Platform is the only open-source platform for building desktop, web, and mobile apps using only C# and WinUI XAML. Battle tested on real projects, developers can build performant, single-codebase applications with Uno Platform today. See more at https://platform.uno.
