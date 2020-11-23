synchrony.jpg
By Synchrony;Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference;

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) Chief Executive Officer, Margaret M. Keane, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Brian J. Wenzel, will participate in the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference in New York on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. (Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay will be made available on the Synchrony Investor Relations website at www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com

About Synchrony
Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

Contact:

Investor Relations         
 Jennifer Church            
(203) 585-6508             

Media Relations
Sue Bishop
(203) 585-2802

