ST. LOUIS, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SynchronyHR, a full-service, national professional employment organization (PEO) and human resources (HR) outsourcing firm, has announced the addition of Chris Parrino to their growing team of Business Development Managers in the Kentucky market.
In his new role, Parrino will be working with business owners, and their potential advisors, to identify challenges that may be negatively impacting their development and success. By arming them with solutions from SynchronyHR's current list of HR outsourcing services, which includes support with employment law and the administration of payroll and benefits, Parrino hopes to alleviate these challenges for business owners and provide them the tools they need to grow.
While a majority of SynchronyHR's sales force works with business owners in the Kansas City and St. Louis area in which SynchronyHR is based, Parrino will be the first member of the team to live and operate in the state of Kentucky.
"Not only are we thrilled to welcome Chris to the team, but we are also excited to increase our presence in the great state of Kentucky," said Kyle Kelly, CEO of SynchronyHR. "We have some exciting benefit offerings emerging in the state, thanks to a new partnership with Humana, that will be a great help to clients new and old. Chris will be a wonderful resource in sharing this new offering, and then some, with business owners across the area."
Prior to joining the SynchronyHR team, Parrino spent over ten years helping businesses navigate challenges related to technology, talent acquisition, payroll, risk management, and more.
About SynchronyHR
SynchronyHR is a human resource outsourcing firm, often referred to as a professional employer organization (PEO), based out of St. Louis, MO. From payroll and HR to benefits and risk management, our professional services have helped hundreds of business owners create efficiencies, cut down on costs, strengthen their internal teams, and avoid tedious tasks and employer-related headaches. By delivering the right solutions at the right time, SynchronyHR is truly "in sync" with the needs of your business. Learn more at http://www.synchronyhr.com.
