MIAMI, May 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Royal Australian Navy (RAN) is acquiring or planning to introduce 29 major new vessels, including a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, nine Hunter-class frigates, and 12 Arafura-class offshore patrol vessels. The importance of Australia as the primary naval force in the Indo-Pacific region is being recognized at the Indo Pacific 2022 international maritime exposition in Sydney, Australia from May 10th to 12th.
Syncrolift - the undisputed market leader and innovator in Shiplift and Transfer System technology is highly active in the region. We are exhibiting at Indo Pacific 2022 and at the same time, we are proudly participating in the public tenders for the Darwin Ship Lift and Rivergate Marina & Shipyard projects, and upcoming projects in Cairns and Henderson.
Critically important to Australia's future plans is experience in handling nuclear-powered submarines and Syncrolift is the only shiplift designer and supplier with unique experience in this especially important capability. Two large 25,000-ton shiplifts at Barrow in England (Home of Bae Systems) and at Faslane in Scotland have been lifting large ballistic missile submarines built and serviced with live reactors for over 30 years with no downtime. This technology will soon be coming to Australia provided by the new US/UK/Australian consortium recently announced for Australia's new fleet of nuclear submarines.
The latest Syncrolift platform designs provide environmentally friendly features which allow shipyards to quickly work on ships over the water without allowing any contamination of the environment. Syncrolift's Fast Docking products are taking the world by storm. The ability to block and support ships automatically and quickly with very few personnel is a welcome feature, particularly in the naval world. Propeller Puller which extracts propellors quickly from a stern shaft without the use of chain blocks and rigging is becoming very popular.
Syncrolift supports the Navies and Coast Guards of 42 countries around the world, many of which are in the Indo-Pacific region. Many have been in continuous operation last for decades - some have been in operation for over 60 years.
Through Life Support is therefore critical when products have such longevity, and we provide on-the-spot service experience and speedy spare parts supply. Syncrolift Service Engineers are situated in Australasia supporting our customers, while our modern control system allows remote diagnosis wherein problems can be solved quickly, minimizing downtime. In addition, Syncrolift has established regional service centers around the world supporting our customers overseas with fast professional service which means no waiting for an Engineer to come from far away.
Visit us at the INDO PACIFIC International Maritime Exposition, taking place from 10 to 12th of May 2022 in Sydney. For more information about Syncrolift products and services contact us at +61 8 9467 7604 / +61 4 1019 6902 / sales@syncrolift.com
