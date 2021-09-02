WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Syndax," the "Company" or "we") (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that members of its management team will participate in three upcoming virtual investor conferences:
- A fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 9:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 9, 2021.
- A panel at the Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference at 9:45 a.m. ET on Friday, September 10, 2021.
- A fireside chat at the Baird Global Healthcare Conference at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
A live webcast of the Morgan Stanley presentation and Citi panel can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company's pipeline includes SNDX-5613, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–MLL binding interaction, axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, and entinostat, a class I HDAC inhibitor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.
