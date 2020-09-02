WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Syndax," the "Company" or "we") (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that members of its management team will participate in three upcoming virtual investor conferences. The details for the three conferences are:

  • Citi 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Panel at 11:40 a.m. ET.
  • Baird 2020 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Fireside chat at 4:20 p.m. ET.
  • Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 14, 2020. Fireside chat at 2:15 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the events can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company's pipeline includes SNDX-5613, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–MLL binding interaction, axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, and entinostat, a class I HDAC inhibitor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn. .

Syndax Contacts

Investor Contact
Melissa Forst
Argot Partners
melissa@argotpartners.com
Tel 212.600.1902

Media Contact
Ted Held
ted.held@gcihealth.com  
Tel 212.798.9842

