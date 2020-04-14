WALTHAM, Mass., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Syndax," the "Company" or "we") (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced three presentations at the upcoming 2020 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting being held April 27 - 28, 2020.
Special Session Details
Title: A first-in-class Menin-MLL1 antagonist for the treatment of MLL-r and NPM1 mutant leukemias
Presenter: Gerard McGeehan, Ph.D.
Session: New Drugs on the Horizon
Session Date and Time: Mon., April 27, 2020; 4:54 p.m. – 5:14 p.m. ET
The New Drugs on the Horizon session will feature discussions of innovative small molecules and biologics that have recently entered Phase I clinical trials. The session will include a presentation on SNDX-5613, the Company's oral Menin inhibitor, including a brief update of the ongoing AUGMENT-101 trial.
Oral Presentation Details
Title: A phase 1, open-label, dose escalation trial to investigate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic activity of SNDX-6352 monotherapy in patients with unresectable, recurrent, locally-advanced, or metastatic solid tumors
First author: Nilo Azad, M.D.
Session: Phase I Clinical Trials
Abstract Number: CT149
Session Date and Time: Mon., April 27, 2020; 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Title: A phase 1, open-label, dose escalation trial to investigate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic activity of SNDX-6352 in combination with durvalumab in patients with unresectable, recurrent, locally-advanced, or metastatic solid tumors
First author: Anthony W. Tolcher, M.D.
Session: Phase I Trials in Progress
Abstract Number: CT242
Session Date and Time: Mon., April 27, 2020; 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Session information is available online via the Annual Meeting Itinerary Planner through the AACR website at www.aacr.org.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company's lead product candidate, entinostat, a once-weekly, oral, small molecule, class I HDAC inhibitor, is being tested in a Phase 3 combination trial with exemestane for treatment of advanced HR+, HER2- breast cancer and has been evaluated in combination with several approved PD-1/PD-(L)1 antagonists. The Company's pipeline also includes SNDX-6352, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, and SNDX-5613, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–MLL binding interaction. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Syndax's Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "believe" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Syndax's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the progress, timing, clinical development and scope of clinical trials and the reporting of clinical data for Syndax's product candidates, and the potential use of our product candidates to treat various cancer indications. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical trials, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, failure of Syndax's collaborators to support or advance collaborations or product candidates and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Other factors that may cause Syndax's actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Syndax's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Syndax assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.
