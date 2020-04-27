CHICAGO, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndigo, a leading SaaS product information and syndication company, and a portfolio company of The Jordan Company ("TJC"), today announced the acquisition of Kwikee, a management and distribution platform for branded product content, from sgsco. The combination further establishes Syndigo as a leading provider of end-to-end product content creation, management and syndication capabilities, and enhances its digital asset management and customization capabilities.
"The addition of Kwikee to Syndigo's end-to-end integrated solution ensures that our clients will continue to have the most complete and flexible range of tools to manage the entire product experience – from Digital Asset Management, to Product Information Management, to Syndication and Analytics – globally," said Syndigo CEO Paul Salay. "With consumers purchasing products online more than ever before, the need to access complete, accurate and high-quality digital product information is becoming a yet-more-critical element of the purchasing process. With Syndigo's solutions, both suppliers and retailers can manage all of their content and syndication needs through our single integrated platform."
Kwikee enhances Syndigo's already extensive global footprint by providing expanded DAM and distribution capabilities, as well as incremental content creation tools to support both the digital and in-store content strategies for their combined clients.
"In the modern world of omni-channel commerce, it's critical for products to be consistent and synchronized across both the physical and digital shelf, in near real-time," said sgsco's CEO Piyush Chaudhari. "Syndigo's end-to-end platform provides expanded solutions for Kwikee's clients, including the ability to update information on the fly. We also look forward to continuing our strong integrated partnership for shared sgsco clients who will benefit from Syndigo's more robust digital asset capabilities and the combined collective of supporting talent."
A critical element of the deal includes a commitment from both sgsco and Syndigo to ensure a smooth transition for clients. "A core element of Syndigo's culture is a client-first mentality as we strive to relentlessly provide white glove service to our global customer base," noted Salay. "Our integration plan includes focused efforts to ensure a smooth transition to an integrated platform experience."
Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Syndigo. Drake Star Partners served as financial advisor and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP served as legal advisor to sgsco.
More information on the acquisition can be found at www.syndigo.com/kwikee.
About Syndigo
Syndigo enables commerce by supporting the efficient transfer of information in the complex ecosystem of brands, retailers and their customers. The company provides descriptive product and nutritional information, images and other digital media, powered by deep analytics to empower engaging brand experiences online and in store. Through Syndigo's integrated platform, Content Experience Hub, clients can publish, manage, syndicate and audit their product content across the largest trading network of brands and recipients in the world. Syndigo is a GS1 Certified Identification Partner and GDSN data pool.
Syndigo serves more than 10,000 brands and 1,500 retailers globally in many important consumer industries including grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, and healthcare products. For more information please visit www.syndigo.com.
About The Jordan Company
TJC (www.thejordancompany.com), founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm that has managed funds with original capital commitments in excess of $11 billion since 1987 and a 38-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries including Industrials, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare & Consumer, and Telecom, Technology & Utilities. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years and it is supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. Headquartered in New York, TJC also has an office in Chicago.
About sgsco
Sgsco is a global design, digital and packaging graphics firm, built to help brands win at the Moment of Sale™. With more than 70 years of expertise in end-to-end integrated graphics services, sgsco is a world leader in omnichannel package design, digital art file creation, branded content production, image carrier manufacturing and global brand guardianship. Sgsco provides tailored, innovative packaging solutions to many of the world's top consumer packaged goods brands, retailers, pharma, and print and digital media companies. With 5,000 sgsco professionals worldwide, sgsco helps companies deliver better, faster and leaner omnichannel solutions into the marketplace. To learn more, visit www.sgsco.com.