SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending ("Synergy One") is pleased to announce the Management-led asset purchase ("MBO") of the company's distributed retail channel and the Synergy One brand from Mutual of Omaha Mortgage. The terms of the acquisition were not announced.
The MBO was led by industry veterans Steve Majerus, CEO, and Aaron Nemec, President. Synergy One has quadrupled its loan production in three years, breaking into the top 100 retail mortgage lenders in 2019 ranked #53 in Scotsman's Guide. "Aaron and I are sincerely grateful for the opportunity to lead Synergy One into the future. Our confidence in our team and our collective ability to execute couldn't be higher," said Majerus.
Nemec, who previously served as Synergy One's National Head of Production and previously held the same position at Guild Mortgage and Academy Mortgage, said: "This acquisition enables us to more aggressively pursue our pipeline of opportunities and to continue to evolve our operational and sales platforms in building a fintech-enabled company that aligns our team with the experience our customers demand."
About Synergy One Lending, Inc.
Synergy One is based in San Diego, CA, is currently licensed in 29 states and has Operational HUBS in Roseville, CA, Boise, ID, Denver, CO and Dallas, TX. If you're looking for opportunities to learn more about the power behind Synergy's sales-centric value proposition, please contact Aaron Nemec at aaron@S1L.com or visit www.S1L.com.