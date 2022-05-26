Synergy One Lending, a lender committed to The Modern Mortgage Experience™. (PRNewsfoto/Synergy One Lending)

Synergy One Lending, a lender committed to The Modern Mortgage Experience™. (PRNewsfoto/Synergy One Lending)

 By Synergy One Lending

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending continues their expansion with the addition of five branches since April 1! From Portland, OR to Peoria, AZ and the Lone Star state back home to San Diego, top-producers continue to be drawn to S1L's Modern Mortgage Experience™.

"We are thrilled to join forces with these high integrity, purchase-focused leaders, and can't wait to support their teams' growth through our commitment to innovation and transparency," says Synergy One's President, Aaron Nemec.

Combine this incredible talent with S1 FinFit and the S1L HELOC and you'll be ready to take your business next level in today's ultra-competitive market. Ready to learn more? Contact Aaron Nemec or Ben Green today!

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synergy-one-lending-continues-to-grow-301551819.html

SOURCE Synergy One Lending

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.