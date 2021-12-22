Synergy One Lending, a lender committed to The Modern Mortgage Experience™. (PRNewsfoto/Synergy One Lending)

 By Synergy One Lending

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending, Inc. is thrilled to announce the hiring of top-producing leader Lynsey Camp in Bentonville, AR.  Lynsey was recently rated the #1 Originator in Arkansas and will lead Synergy One's growth into several Midwest markets. 

When asked what drove her decision, Camp shared "S1 has both the platform and the leadership I need to take my business to the next level!" Synergy One's President, Aaron Nemec, added that, "In addition to being the best at what she does, Lynsey's high character and team-focus make her an A+ addition for us and we couldn't be more excited to watch her grow!" 

Synergy One Lending is based in San Diego, CA, is currently licensed in 45 states and has Operational HUBS in Lake Forest, CA, Denver, CO, Boise, ID and Dallas, TX. To learn more about what attracted Lynsey and other top producers to Synergy One, please contact Aaron Nemec or Ben Green, or visit Join Synergy One.

Contact: Aaron Nemec, aaron@s1l.com

