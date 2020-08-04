Synergy_One_Lending_Logo.jpg

Synergy One Lending, Inc.

 By Synergy One Lending

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending welcomes its new SVP, Strategic Growth, Ben Green, to the growing Synergy One Lending team.  Ben most recently served in a similar role at Movement Mortgage.

"I simply could not pass up such a unique opportunity to join a company with this much talent at this stage of Synergy One Lending's growth," said Green.

Synergy One President, Aaron Nemec added, "Ben has truly distinguished himself as a leader and a rising star in the national home lending space.  I couldn't be more excited to have Ben lead our expansion strategy along with our sales leaders."

Synergy One Lending is based in San Diego, CA, is currently licensed in 30 states and has Operational HUBS in Roseville, CA, Boise, ID, Denver, CO and Dallas, TX.  If you're looking for high growth opportunities contact Aaron Nemec at aaron@S1L.com or Ben Green at bgreen@S1L.com.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.