DALTON, Ga., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNLawn®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of synthetic grass in North America, announced that a majority of its distributors are now offering an upscale line of artificial wall displays called Calico Greens™. These customizable panels can be installed indoors or outdoors, and feature unique and realistic designs that mimic the colors, shadings, dimensions and movement of real plants.
"We only manufacture top-quality products for residential and commercial spaces, so expanding our offerings to include the luxurious line of Calico Greens panels was a natural fit for our company," said George Neagle, executive vice president at SYNLawn. "Calico Greens offers the most realistic plant on the market, and like our turf products, it offers lasting beauty unlike non-artificial panels."
There are six types of panels offered in single panels that connect for easy installation: Del Mar, Santa Barbara, Sierra, Sonoma, Monterey and Napa. Each product is UV-protected, fire-rated, suitable for all indoor and outdoor environments and has a three-year warranty. Additional benefits are that the panels are easy to install, lightweight enough to promote free flow of air and require no maintenance.
While affordable, the quality is first-rate and the panels bring any space to life, so they're perfect for high-end spaces like wineries, hotels, condominiums, offices, wedding venues, upscale residences and more.
For more information about the line of products available from Calico Greens, visit calicogreens.com/products, or reach out by email and phone to info@calicogreens.com and 1-833-4CALICO.
ABOUT SYNLawn®
SYNLawnⓇ is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America. As part of the SportGroup Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - Astroturf, Rekortan, APT and Laykold - delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's product offerings also include Calico Greens™, an upscale line of artificial wall displays. SYNLawn's turnkey network of 100 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives such as antimicrobials to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 200,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. For more information visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.
