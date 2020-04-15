DALTON, Ga., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNLawn®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America, announced today that its distributors across the country are offering ProGienics Hard Surface Disinfectant by ProVetLogic. This one-step product is easy to apply and effective against the 2019 novel human coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as well as other viruses, fungi, mildew, mold, germs and harmful bacteria.
"We are actively using ProGienics as our first-line of defense against the coronavirus contagion with superb results," said Raul Martinez, CEO of EasyGrass, LLC, the distributor for SYNLawn in South Florida. "ProGienics successfully eliminates the SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, as well as other viruses, bacteria and germs, so our clients can be certain that once disinfected by our trained crews, their facilities and equipment will be safe for use by their staff and the general public."
"Our company always strives to provide the safest and cleanest surfaces for people and pets, said George Neagle, Executive Vice President at SYNLawn. "Our priority during this unprecedented time of COVID-19 is to continue to help keep the communities, businesses and families we serve safe by being proactive about disease prevention. We will continue to remain open during this time and take every precaution to keep everyone safe."
The disinfectant offered by SYNLawn's distributors can be applied to artificial turf used in commercial and residential installations. It cleans and disinfects hard, nonporous surfaces found in schools, playgrounds, pet areas (i.e., dog parks, dog daycare facilities, etc.), public green spaces, rooftop decks and patios, backyards and lawn areas, landscaping, recreation areas and fitness and sports facilities.
Contact your local SYNLawn distributor today to check if they carry ProGienics. For more information about SYNLawn, its locations and offerings, visit www.synlawn.com.
