Synlogic Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

- Synlogic ends 3Q2020 with $102.0 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments supporting projected runway into 2022 - - Phase 2 study of SYNB1618 and Phase 1 study of SYNB8802 initiated - - Management to host conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET today -