MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Trac Pham, CFO, will speak at the virtual Rosenblatt Securities Technology Summit: Age of AI Scaling conference on August 26, 2021, 2:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. PT). This event will be broadcast live over the internet, via the Synopsys corporate website:  https://www.synopsys.com/company/investor-relations.html. The webcast replay will also be available at the Synopsys corporate website following the conclusion of the live presentation.

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com

