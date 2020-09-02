MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Trac Pham, CFO, will speak virtually at the 19th Annual D.A. Davidson Software & Internet Virtual Conference, on September 9, 2020. The presentation will begin at 1:40 p.m. ET (10:40 a.m. PT).

There will be a live audio webcast of the presentation, and a replay will be available following the live event. Both can be accessed via the Synopsys corporate website at https://www.synopsys.com/company/investor-relations.html.  

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Investor Contact:                                                                 
 Roberta Reid
Synopsys, Inc.                                                                        
(650) 584-1901
synopsys-ir@synopsys.com

