BREA, Calif., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SYNRGO Inc., a document processing and real estate technology company with 26 offices nationwide, named Tim Moreland its Director of National Operations. Moreland brings more than 25 years of combined title, mortgage, and post-closing experience to SYNRGO, where he will manage national operations and services. Moreland will work to expand the company's footprint and address company growth by building up existing departments to handle increased volume. He will assess workflow processes to ensure that SYNRGO continues to operate efficiently.
"I'm excited for Tim to join the SYNRGO team and work with us as we expand our recording and post-closing services nationally," SYNRGO President Ben Sherman said. "He brings a remarkable level of expertise and insight, coupled with a desire to innovate that is sure to help us achieve our goals and vision for the future."
Before joining the SYNRGO team, Moreland served as Vice President of Global Operations for a large, technology-based mortgage solutions company. There, he managed services and vendor relationships for a multitude of industry-leading title companies and mortgage originators and servicers. Moreland helped to drive consistent growth and increase margins on a global scale.
"I'm thrilled to be a part of the SYNRGO family," Moreland said. "This is a company that is growing and expanding very quickly, and it's exciting to be a part of it. The continued development of our proprietary eRecording and post-closing platform Pulse, combined with key integrations among industry servicing platforms, will allow us to bring unparalleled efficiencies and value to our customers going forward."
About SYNRGO:
SYNRGO is a trusted technology partner and single-source provider of real estate document recording and post-closing services. SYNRGO now boasts 26 offices nationwide, over 300 employees, and more than 42 years of combined experience.
A pioneer of eRecording, SYNRGO brings its deep understanding of real estate technology and document handling into the digital age with flexible offerings and advanced technologies for title companies, lenders, and local jurisdictions. SYNRGO uses a personalized customer service approach to anticipate evolving customer needs and provide clients with the highest possible service level.
http://www.synrgo.com | 1.855.4.SYNRGO | sales@synrgo.com
Media Contact
Michelle Nelson, Synrgo, 512.909.3570, michellene@synrgo.com
SOURCE Synrgo