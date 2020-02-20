-- Received FDA Guidance Following Type-C Meeting to Conduct a Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial of SYN-004 (ribaxamase) in Allogeneic HCT Recipients; Enrollment Expected in Q2 2020 -- -- Enrollment is Ongoing in Phase 2b Investigator-Sponsored Clinical Study of SYN-010 for the Treatment of IBS-C -- Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. (ET) --