Craig will share the responsibilities with Co-Managing Partners Barry Szaferman and Brian Paul.
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Szaferman Lakind personal injury attorney Craig Hubert has been named Co-Managing Partner of Szaferman, Lakind, Blumstein & Blader, P.C., sharing the role with Barry Szaferman and Brian Paul. Craig has been a member of the firm's Executive Committee for over 15 years and a vital part of the firm's success.
Founded in 1977 and centrally located in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Szaferman Lakind is a full-service, Martindale-Hubbell™ AV-Preeminent® law firm that has been listed among U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms"* from 2014 through 2022 in the New Jersey Metro area. The firm was most recently recognized in the areas of Commercial Litigation, Family Law, Land Use & Zoning Law and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. The firm's 30+ attorneys practice throughout New Jersey and provide legal representation to businesses, investors, professionals, families and individuals in several areas, among them family law, general and commercial litigation, personal injury, business law, workers' compensation and commercial real estate and land use.
Craig is certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a Civil Trial Attorney and Criminal Trial Attorney, and represents clients in complex litigation involving serious accidents, nursing home negligence, products liability and unsafe premises as well as victims of criminal acts, sexual assault and child abuse. His representation has resulted in over $100 million in recoveries on behalf of his clients. Over the course of his distinguished career, Craig has been selected to the New Jersey Super Lawyers list, issued by Thomson Reuters for his Personal Injury – Plaintiff work since 2005. He has also been included in the Best Lawyers in America list for his Personal Injury – Plantiffs work in the Princeton-Metro area since 2013.
"Craig has been instrumental in the growth and success of the firm," commented Co-Managing Partner Barry Szaferman. "Although I expect to continue in my present role for years to come, I recognize the importance of planning for the future. I have total confidence in Brian, Craig and all of the partners in the firm to build on our success by maintaining our culture of working hard for our clients, treating our employees well and contributing to the community."
Founded in 1977, Szaferman Lakind is a full-service, Martindale-Hubbell™ AV-Preeminent® law firm that was listed among U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms"* from 2014 through 2022 in the New Jersey Metro area. The firm was most recently recognized in the areas of Commercial Litigation, Family Law, Land Use & Zoning Law and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. Based in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Szaferman Lakind has 30+ attorneys who provide legal representation to businesses, investors, professionals, families and individuals in several areas, among them family law, general and commercial litigation, personal injury, estate and business planning and business law. To contact Szaferman Lakind please call 609.275.0400 or visit http://www.szaferman.com.
Szaferman Lakind was selected to U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list. The Best Law Firms list is issued by U.S. News & World Report™ and Best Lawyers®. A description of the selection methodologies can be found at bestlawfirms.usnews.com/methodology.aspx. No aspect of this advertisement has been approved by the Supreme Court of New Jersey.
Media Contact
Dana O'Donnell, Szaferman Lakind, 1 16092750400, dodonnell@szaferman.com
SOURCE Szaferman Lakind