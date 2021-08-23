LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Szaferman Lakind is pleased to welcome Max H. Steinberg to the firm. Mr. Steinberg joins the firm as an Associate Attorney following two summers spent as a summer intern. He will primarily focus his practice on family law, business and litigation matters.
Mr. Steinberg earned a Bachelor of Science in Business and Marketing Analytics, and an Associate in Arts and Jewish Studies, from Yeshiva University graduating summa cum laude. He earned his law degree from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law in New York, NY, where he graduated cum laude and served as both the Senior Notes Editor of the Cardozo Journal of Conflict Resolution and Vice President of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights.
"We are delighted to welcome Max back to the firm as an Associate," commented Co-Managing Partner Barry Szaferman. "During his internship, his commitment and the quality of his work convinced us of Max's considerable ability as an attorney."
Founded in 1977, Szaferman Lakind is a full-service, Martindale-Hubbell™ AV-Preeminent® law firm that was listed among U.S. News & World Report™'s Best Law Firms® from 2014 through 2021.* Based in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Szaferman Lakind has 30+ attorneys who provide legal representation to businesses, investors, professionals, families and individuals in several areas, among them family law, general and commercial litigation, personal injury, commercial real estate and land use and business law. To contact Szaferman Lakind please call 609.275.0400 or visit http://www.szaferman.com.
