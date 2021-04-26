JACKSON'S POINT, Ontario, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HR.com, the largest network of human resources (HR) executives, has announced the appointment of T.J. Minson, M.A., as the company's first Director of Member Services. Minson will spearhead advancing the HR professional experience and enriching member offerings of HR.com's membership services and products.
His "noble purpose" and vision for the role is to provide a platform for members to consume content, share knowledge, network, and contribute to our HR communities around the globe.
Minson holds a B.S. in Management and an M.A. in Organizational Leadership specializing in Training and Development. These experiences and accomplishments have positioned Minson to step into strategic leadership and direct the future of the membership experience at HR.com. With membership levels including Free Basic, Prime, and Prime Plus, the HR community continues to have a variety of tiered options to offer optimal products and services to keep individuals and their organizations informed and compliant. Some of these include access to an HR hotline, templates and toolkits, reward points, cash back referrals, and a legal benefits platform.
When asked what he's looking forward to in this new role, Minson says, "Providing a voice for our members. Working side by side to understand the challenges they face and showcasing our exceptional content, education, tools and community to offer solutions. We will redefine the networking possibilities in our community so that HR professionals around the globe have a single platform to connect. If members consume content via Webcasts, Education, Reports or with our Partners we want them to grow professionally. We want to complement their current associations, organizations, and personal networks and provide a single comprehensive resource when visiting HR.com that leads to a positive experience."
