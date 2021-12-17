GLEN COVE, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The board of directors of T.M. Bier & Associates (TMBA) elected Robert H. Bier "Rob" to be the company's next Chief Executive Officer effective October 25th, 2021. Under Ted Bier's leadership, T.M. Bier & Associates has grown to become a leader in the building management systems & automation industries in the New York Metropolitan area and beyond. Ted Bier will remain Board Chairman and will focus on growth opportunities & finances.

Ted Bier said, "Rob [Bier] has continuously demonstrated the leadership, mentoring and customer relationships skills necessary to help TMBA continue to be successful. I have the utmost confidence that he will succeed in his new role as CEO."

About T.M. Bier & Associates

TMBA was established in 1977 by Ted Bier. Since that time, the company has grown into the region's most prominent independent control systems engineering company. The design and installation of HVAC systems, lighting controls systems, security systems, and various industrial controls are only part of the solution that we provide to our clients. We are control systems integration and building automation experts. Our extensive applications engineering experience in every facet of building automation – design, installation, and service – ensures a cohesive strategy and appropriate implementation. We use the most advanced technology on the market in the design, installation, monitoring, and service of HVAC systems and controls, lighting controls, security systems, and various industrial controls. Our systems are designed to increase efficiency, increase productivity and eliminate building control system redundancies.

Learn more about T.M. Bier & Associates, Inc. at https://tmba.com

