SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- T3 Sixty, the residential real estate brokerage industry's leading management consulting and research firm, has announced the appointment of two executives to better support its growing roster of clients and to add depth and expertise to its research work.
Dr. Paul Bishop, a researcher and economist and a former vice president of research at NAR, joins T3 Sixty as vice president of economics research, and Amy Reid, a real estate association executive at the local and state level, has joined the firm as vice president of operations.
Dr. Bishop will add depth to T3 Sixty's analytics team, which includes T3 Sixty President Jack Miller, Chief Information Officer Tinus Swanepoel and Chief Technology Officer Mark Lesswing. For most of his nearly three-decade career, Dr. Bishop has conducted research and analysis focused on the economic and demographic forces influencing real estate market activity, including over 17 years at NAR.
Reid is an experienced industry operator who most recently served as CEO of Colorado-based Pikes Peak Association of Realtors and, before that, as a vice president at the Colorado Association of Realtors. She will help support T3 Sixty's six management consulting divisions: brokerage, technology, mergers and acquisitions, organized real estate, talent and data.
"Grand visions are usually hard to attain," said T3 Sixty Chairman and CEO Stefan Swanepoel. "but the talented and committed T3 team are always there to help make plans become a reality."
