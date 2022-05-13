16 CEOS Share Their Wisdom at T3 Sixty's Annual Flagship Event
SAN ANTONIO, Texas, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEOs of 16 of the largest residential real estate companies gathered to share their leadership experiences and vision under the theme of "Leading in Disruptive Times" on stage at the 2022 T3 Summit in San Antonio, Texas, May 3-5.
More than 300 guests attended the T3 Summit, the residential real estate industry's flagship event, offering an invite-only think tank and meeting space for executives who account for and lead companies producing more than $2 trillion of annual volume in home sales.
Speakers at the event included Richard Barton, Co-founder and CEO, Zillow Group; Gino Blefari, Chairman and CEO, HomeServices of America and Sue Yannaccone, President and CEO, Realogy Franchise Group.
"At the T3 Summit last week, Stefan Swanepoel and his team assembled a truly top notch experience for real estate leaders to discuss technology trends, the current market, and how we're approaching the abundance of opportunity we have before us," said Carl Liebert, CEO of kwx, an integrated home experience company.
The event also included the Annual Almanac Awards recognizing the largest enterprises, franchisors and brokerages and featured a closing presentation by the co-creator of Siri, Thomas Gruber.
"After two years of postponements and virtual events, it was extraordinary to engage, award and learn from the leaders and changemakers who are at the center of our industry," said Stefan Swanepoel, Founder and Executive Chairman of T3 Sixty. "Residential real estate has always been an environment where true innovation, grit and intelligence thrive — and this year's Summit is proof that the future of our industry is in capable hands."
The Summit was produced by the T3 Events Group, a business unit of the T3 family of companies. Annually, the T3 Events Group plans dozens of events for companies inside and outside of residential real estate, managing more than 50,000 hotel stays per year and events with up to 30,000 in-person attendees.
