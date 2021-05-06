HOUSTON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Tachyus announced greenhouse gas emissions expert Adam Brandt, Associate Professor of Energy Resources Engineering at Stanford University has joined Tachyus as an Advisor. Professor Brandt is one of the pioneers in measurement of carbon intensity for the oil and gas industry. He lead the development of the Oil Production Greenhouse Gas Emissions Estimator, or OPGEE, which California air regulators are now using to estimate emissions from various crudes that California imports or produces.
OPGEE calculates emissions from the bottom up using variables from each aspect of the oil and gas extraction process from initial exploration through transport to refineries. Data-intensive calculations for a single field could require measuring hundreds of parameters, ranging from oil density, production rates, to flared gas and methane emissions from leaks – as well as whether a producer employs secondary or tertiary recovery methods.
Professor Brandt's seminal work on estimating carbon intensity across all major oilfields in the world was published in the renowned Science magazine. Gathering that kind of detail for thousands of active oil fields around the world was daunting. Brandt believes that by using the Tachyus AI Modeling and Optimization platform and integrating many sources of data with OPGEE, users ranging from small operators to large multinational oil companies would be able to quickly and easily estimate current carbon intensity, predict future carbon intensity and ultimately minimize it.
"We are excited to have Adam advising on this project", said Tachyus CEO Fernando Gutierrez, "We believe his vast experience paired with our established platform can help oil and gas operators estimate and minimize their carbon footprint globally. It is only a matter of time before stricter regulations require operators to report carbon intensity, and Tachyus will be well positioned to help operators in this effort."
Tachyus Corporation is a leading Silicon Valley company head quartered in Houston, TX, specializing in
energy solutions using Data Physics that
Media Contact
Jeremy Viscomi, PIKA Industries, +1 (281) 455-7492, jeremy@thinkpika.com
Geo-Park, conexiones@geo-park.com
SOURCE Tachyus