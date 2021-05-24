LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Taft Communications announced that veteran communications coach and corporate communications counselor Sheila Cort has been promoted to senior director. Since joining the firm full-time in 2016, Cort has managed or co-managed several key clients and played a key role in Taft ClearPoint, the firm's highly regarded leadership communications practice, and with the promotion has now been designated focus area lead for Taft's work in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) communications.
Through Taft ClearPoint, Cort serves as practice lead and senior coach, helping leaders master the "constant conversation" — involving not only what leaders say, but how they say it — through voice, tonality, body language, and facial expression via one-on-one coaching, group workshops and clinics, webinars, and "lunch and learns."
"I've seen Sheila's work since we were corporate colleagues in the late 1990s. She has always brought skill, drive and integrity to everything she does," said Ted Deutsch, Taft CEO. "Taft clients deeply value her talent in leadership communications as she deftly helps leaders more effectively articulate their purpose and share how they are creating a positive impact on their organizations, and the world as a whole."
Cort also supports several clients with internal/external communications counsel and execution. In the DEI area, she leads Taft's work advising corporate chief diversity officers and other clients, boosting their skills and confidence to help their entire organizations embrace and effectively communicate DEI principles.
"I have a passion for people, coaching and empathetic leadership which fuels my purpose-focused work at Taft and Taft ClearPoint," said Cort. "I'm thrilled to continue working with leaders and aspiring leaders to help them elevate parts of their business and personal narratives. Always committed to the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion, I look forward to serving in a more direct role guiding individuals and organizations through their DEI journey."
Among her experiences before joining Taft, Cort was vice president of corporate communications at Jackson Hewitt and a vice president, consultant for a major diversity in business publisher. She holds a bachelor's degree in speech communications from Syracuse University.
Taft is a communications consultancy with nearly 40 years of experience. Through consulting, leadership development, and authentic communications, Taft guides clients to meaningful expressions of purpose to drive positive impact — for all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, their people, their communities, and the planet itself.
